Manuabhan Tekri Rape & Murder Case: Two Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district court on Wednesday sentenced two men to life imprisonment in the sensational Manuabhan Tekri rape and murder case involving a 12-year-old girl.

Special Judge Kumudini Patel pronounced the verdict, holding main accused Avinash Sahu and his accomplice Justin Raj guilty based on scientific evidence, DNA reports, witness testimonies and other circumstantial evidence presented during the trial.

According to the prosecution, the crime occurred on April 30, 2019, under the Koh-e-Fiza police station area.

The minor girl was allegedly raped at Manuabhan Tekri and later murdered to prevent her from revealing the identities of the accused. Her head was crushed with a stone and the body was thrown into a gorge on the hill in an attempt to conceal the crime

Special Public Prosecutor Divya Shukla represented the state during the proceedings.

The prosecution relied on CCTV footage, forensic and DNA reports, recoveries, evidence collected from the crime scene and statements of witnesses.

Investigators found that the girl had gone to the hill along with her aunt and accused Avinash Sahu.

CCTV footage later showed Sahu and the aunt returning without the child, raising suspicion and leading to a breakthrough in the case.

The police's suspicion deepened on this basis, and during interrogation, the entire case was uncovered.

During the investigation, the DNA report emerged as a crucial piece of evidence. The report confirmed the involvement of accused Avinash Sahu and Justin.

In addition, evidence collected from the crime scene and other circumstantial evidence further strengthened the prosecution's case.

In its verdict, the court observed that the evidence presented proved the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

The case had sparked outrage across Madhya Pradesh, with the victim's family alleging lapses in the investigation and demanding a CBI probe.

After a prolonged trial lasting nearly seven years, the court found both accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment.