Mandsaur Murder Case: Wife, Brother Accused Of Killing Man Over ₹30 Lakh Property Dispute; CCTV Shows Them Carrying Body On Bike To Dump It

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and brother-in-law over property dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Thursday. The man was identified as Ismail alias Bhoora, he was over a dispute involving a house worth around ₹30 lakh. Police solved the case two days after his body was found.

After police found the body, they started scanning the CCTV installed in the area, and found the brother sister holding the body on their bike and moving out of the area to dispose it.

Police said Ishaq had also tried to mislead the investigation by informing them about the body and presenting the incident as an accident.

Check out VIRAL CCTV Clip below :

मंदसौर में पत्नी और साले ने की पहले पति की हत्या..फिर लाश को बाइक से 5 किमी का सफर तय कर लगाया ठिकाने...! pic.twitter.com/qpUzgTRUa3 — Rupesh Mishra (@rupeshmishramp) September 17, 2026

According to police, Ismail’s wife Muskan, her brother Shakir and Ismail’s younger brother Ishaq planned the murder. They allegedly hit Ismail on the head with a stick and later strangled him with a dupatta.

Fight at Wife’s Parents’ House

Police said that on the day of the incident, Ismail, who was allegedly drunk, went to his wife Muskan’s parental home in Fatehgarh. A fight broke out between him, Muskan and her brother Shakir, during which Shakir allegedly beat him.

Ismail later reached a liquor shop near Chaupal Sagar by bus. Muskan informed Ishaq about his location. Ishaq reached the spot, followed by Muskan and Shakir.

Seeing the three of them, Ismail ran towards the fields. Police said Shakir hit him on the head with a stick after catching up with him. When Ismail fell, Ishaq allegedly held his legs while Muskan held his hands. Shakir then allegedly strangled him with a dupatta.

पत्नी ने गला दबाया देवर के साथ मिलकर पति की हत्या कर लाश को झाड़ियों में फैला



खुद फरियादी बनकर पत्नी पुलिस को किया गुमराह ,



सीसीटीवी फुटेज से खुला राज



मकान के पैसे को लेकर करवा दी पति की पत्नी ने हत्या



मकान के पैसों के लालच में भाई, पत्नी और साले ने की ईस्माईल की हत्या… pic.twitter.com/vn2eWVv8u3 — sunita dhangar (@dhangarranglal2) September 17, 2026

Body Taken on Bike and Dumped in Bushes

After the murder, Ishaq left the spot. Muskan and Shakir allegedly placed Ismail’s body between them on a black Splendor bike and rode towards the Khilchipura-Nalchha Mata Temple road.

Police said the body’s leg started hitting the ground while they were riding. The two then allegedly dumped the body in bushes along the roadside.

The accused allegedly tried to make the death look like an accident involving a drunk man. Ishaq later informed the police that his brother was lying unconscious on the Khilchipura-Nalchha Mata Temple road.

On September 15, Ismail was taken to the district hospital with the help of Dial-112, where doctors declared him dead. Police initially registered a case after starting an investigation into the death.

Two Arrested, One On The Run

Police have arrested Mohammed Ishaq, 30, son of Aleemuddin Mev, a resident of Madarpura, and Muskan, 24, wife of Ismail Mevati, also from Madarpura.

Shakir, son of Babbu Khan Mev and a resident of New Fatehgarh, is currently absconding. Police are searching for him.

Additional SP TS Baghel said the investigation began after Ismail’s body was found. Police said the role of Muskan, Shakir and Ishaq came to light during the investigation.

According to station in-charge Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the family was already having a dispute over a house worth around ₹30 lakh. Ishaq allegedly wanted to sell the house and live separately from his brother, while Ismail was against the plan. Police believe the property dispute led to the murder.