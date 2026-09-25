Mandla CMO Caught Taking ₹2 Lakh Bribe To Clear Contractor’s Payment | FP Photo

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta officials caught Mandla Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Gajanan Nafde allegedly accepting a ₹2 lakh bribe at his office on Sep 25, according to a Lokayukta report. The money was allegedly sought from government contractor Gyanchand Ben, 57, for releasing ₹15 lakh pending for supplies made to the municipality.

Ben, a resident of Pindrai village in Jabalpur district, approached the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police's office in Jabalpur, alleging that Nafde had demanded ₹4 lakh to release the payment.

Ben and his wife, Manju Ben, are government contractors. Manju's firm, M/S Palak Ben, had received contracts to supply LED lights and alum to the municipality during 2024-25 and 2025-26, while Ben had secured contracts to supply pipe joints and water coolers.

According to the complaint, ₹39.23 lakh for work carried out by Manju's firm had already been processed. When Ben approached Nafde for the ₹15 lakh pending for his supplies, the officer allegedly demanded ₹4 lakh.

The report described the ₹4 lakh demand as 12% of the payment for Manju's work. However, 12% of ₹39.23 lakh is about ₹4.71 lakh, indicating a discrepancy between the stated percentage and amount.

After Ben approached the Lokayukta, officials verified the complaint, during which Nafde allegedly agreed to accept ₹2 lakh. Officials then caught him allegedly receiving the money at the council office.

Inspector Rahul Gajbhiye led the trap operation with Inspectors Jitendra Yadav and Brijmohan Singh Narwariya and other Jabalpur Lokayukta personnel.

The report said action was being taken against Nafde under Sections 7, 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.