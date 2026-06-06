Mandatory E-Attendance For Voluntary Transfers Unfair To Teachers | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Teachers' Association has strongly objected to the mandatory e-attendance requirement for voluntary transfers under Transfer Policy-2026 issued by the School Education Department.

The association termed the provision unfair and impractical, saying it could adversely affect thousands of teachers across Madhya Pradesh.

Working President of Madhya Pradesh Shashskiya Shikshak Sangathan, Upendra Kaushal, said that a large number of schools in the state are located in remote and rural areas where internet connectivity remains poor or inconsistent.

As a result, teachers often face difficulties in marking their attendance through the e-attendance system despite being present at their workplaces.

Kaushal pointed out that technical glitches, network failures and server-related issues frequently prevent attendance from being recorded.

He argued that linking voluntary transfers to e-attendance records would penalise teachers for factors beyond their control.

The association has urged the School Education Department to reconsider the provision and adopt a more practical approach.

It demanded that genuine attendance-related issues arising from technical problems should not become a hurdle in the transfer process for deserving teachers.