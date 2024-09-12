Man Takes Girlfriend To Hotel Room On Pretext Of Meeting His Parents, Rapes Her

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old girl was brutally raped and assaulted by her boyfriend in Gwalior on Wednesday. The man took the girl to a hotel in the Padav area of the district. The man told the girl that his parents were waiting at the hotel to meet her. He took her hostage in the room and raped her.

In order to save herself from the guy, she locked herself in the washroom of the hotel room and called her family. The family reached the hotel as soon as possible, until then the accused had fled the scene. The girl and her family reached the police station and filed a complaint against the boy. An FIR has been registered and the police are on a lookout for the perpetrator.

According to information, the 22-year-old, a resident of Gwalior city's suburb was befriended by her neighbour. Soon they fell in love and the boy asked her to marry him. She said yes and the boy told her that his parents are here to meet her. Under the pretext of this meeting, he took her to Hotel Asrit situated at Phoolbagh Chauraha in the city.

As soon she entered the room, she saw that the room was empty and his family was not there. Once they were in, the boy locked the doors and went on to rape her brutally. After he raped her, she tried to run and he threatened to kill her if she tried to run. Fortunately, she was able to lock herself in the washroom of the room. From the washroom, she called her parents and told everything about the altercation.

Assailant fled before the parents could arrive

The boy heard the conversation and threatened her once again. When the girl did not come out of the washroom, he fled the scene. The girl's parents came to the hotel and rescued her.

From the hotel, they directly went to the police station and filed a complaint. Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered and hunt for the accused has begun.