 Man Poses As Burqa-Clad Woman To Test Father-In-Law's Character In Bhopal
Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni said Rajesh Singh, 50, who works at a factory in Govindpura, had parted ways with his wife years ago and has three daughters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10:05 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who suspected that his father-in-law was having illicit relations with other women, allegedly dressed up as a burqa-clad woman and reached his house to test his character.

His father-in-law, however, upon recognising his son-in-law due to his shoes, called his neighbours, who beat the man and his friends black and blue, the police said.

One of his daughters had got married to a man named Vishal Singh. As the marriage of Rajesh’s second daughter had been lined up, his wife sought money from him for the same. Rajesh, however, refused to give her money, owing to which, Vishal suspected that his father-in-law might have been spending money on other women. Suspecting the same, Vishal wore a burqa and reached Rajesh’s house with three of his friends, on Wednesday.

He struck a kinky conversation with Rajesh, but the latter did not pay heed to it. Minutes later, Rajesh recognised Vishal’s shoes and called his neighbours, who thrash him and his friends. Later, the trio was handed over to the police and the purpose of the act came to light. Vishal and his friends refuse to lodge an FIR against Rajesh, and Rajesh too, withdrew his complaint against the trio thereafter.

