Man Involved In Daylight Firing Held With Fake Pistol In Bhopal

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Man involved in daylight firing held with fake pistol

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

Mangalwara police have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in firing a shot at Bag Umrao Dulha in Aishbag on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Dilawar Khan aka Sohel (24), used a fake pistol which emits fire and gunshot like sound to create terror among locals, police officials said. A reward of Rs3000 was also declared on his arrest following the incident.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the bike of Khan collided with a scooter leading to an argument. The suspect whipped out a pistol but despite the threat, the woman on the scooter tried to overpower him. Khan then fired a shot and fled.

Mangalwara police arrested Khan who was wanted in a criminal case registered against him earlier in 2025. Mangalwara police station in-charge Ajay Soni said a fake pistol, seven explosive valves used for firing and a knife were seized from him. Khan has multiple cases registered against him and lives with his wife at Karond, he added.