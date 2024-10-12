 'Maharaj' Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Special Dussehra Prayers In Royal Attire In Gwalior (WATCH Video)
Updated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia adorned royal attire to offer annual Dussehra rituals in Gwalior on Saturday. The ‘Maharaj’, along with his son Mahanaaryaman Scindia, reached Gorkhi Devghar—the place of worship of the Scindia dynasty. The father-son duo offered special prayers on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi.

The visuals show the Union Minister entering the Devghar in the king’s outfit, donning a red turban. As he walked in holding a sword in his hand, the chieftains of the Scindia dynasty welcomed him with flowers.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Puja On Dussehra, Dedicates Ceremony To Devi...
WATCH the video here

Scindia performed puja amid sounds of traditional 'shehnai’ and drums. He, along with his son Mahanaryaman, paid obeisance to his family deities and worshipped them. He prayed for the country’s welfare and development.

After the puja, he wished all a very happy Dussehra.

Briefing the media after the prayers, Scindia said, "This is the day of victory of truth, the day of victory of justice, and on this day we all should pledge to contribute to the development and progress of our region, state, and country so that in the coming days our country can progress on the world stage... Happy Dussehra."

Notably, every year on Dussehra, the Jyotiraditya Scindia adorns traditional royal outfits and offers special prayers at the Devghar.

