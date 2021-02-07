Madhya Pradesh's Sunil Davar breaks meet record at 36th National Junior Athletics Championship

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh athlete Sunil Davar has broken the meet record he had set himself in the last tournament. He clocked the 1,500 m race in 3.48.46 minutes at the 36th National Junior Athletics Championship being played in Guwahati. His old record for the junior athletics meet was set at 3.48.52 minutes. Avinash Kumar won a bronze for the state in long jump on the second day of the tournament. The state has so far won two gold medals and two bronze at the tournament. Vivek Kumar aimed his javelin at 72.83 m distant gold on the first day while Aditya Kumar Singh grabbed the bronze by jumping 7.35 m in length.

As many as 22 players from the state have taken part in the tournament.