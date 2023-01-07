Madhya Pradesh:Nowgong shivers at 0.5 degree Celsius, Khajuraho, Umaria and Datia record below 2 degree Celsius

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius , while minimum temperature was 7.9 degrees Celsius on intervening night of Friday and Saturday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave coupled with fog and frost affected normal life in the state for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday. Twelve districts recorded minimum temperature below five degrees on intervening night of Friday - Saturday. Minimum temperature dropped to 0.5 degrees Celsius in Nowgong. On Friday night, the minimum temperature was recorded 1.6 degree Celsius in Khajuraho, 1.7 in Umaria and 1.8 in Datia. Visibility was below 50 metres in Datia, was 50 metres in Khajuraho and 200 metres in Rewa.

Frost occurred in Satna, Sidhi, Umaria, Balaghat, Damoh, Guna, Gwalior, Datia and Chhatarpur districts. Intense cold wave hit Datia, Chhatarpur and Umaria districts while moderate cold winds blew in Satna, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Sagar, Damoh, Guna and Gwalior in last 24 hours.

Orange alert has been issued for dense fog in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Raisen, Ratlam, Neemuch, Umaria, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh. Besides, orange alert has been issued for frost in Gwalior and Chambal divisions and districts like Umaria, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Datia and Gwalior.

Cities Min temp(deg/cel)

Nowgong 0.5

Khajuraho 1.6

Umaria 1.7

Datia 1.8

Gwalior 2.6

Malajhkhand 2.8

Satna 3.0

Guna 3.0

Damoh 3.4

Sidhi 3.8

Rewa 4.4

Jabalpur 4.4

Sagar 5.2

Mandla 5.3

Raisen 5.5

Rajgarh 5.8

On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 7.9 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “As wind pattern is northerly and intensely cold wind is blowing from north, temperature is low. The condition is likely to prevail for the next couple of days.”

