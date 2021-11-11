Madhya Pradesh: Youth drowns in Narmada

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A youth drowned in the Narmada river on Wednesday when he was taking a bath at Herbal Ghat, the police said.

According to reports, the youth Ram Kumar Choudhary, a resident of Abhishek Nagar in Rasulia area, was working as a lineman in the MP Electricity Board.

The incident occurred after Choudhary went into the deep waters of the river.

On seeing the Choudhary drowning, another youth present at the Ghat yelled for help.

As soon as the youth named Rammohon heard the yells he jumped into the river and pulled Choudhary out of the water but by the time he died.

The youth was identified with the help of the Aadhar card and driving licence found in his pocket.

The police, then, informed the youth’s family members and the officials of the department where he was working.

On getting information, a large number of employees of MPEB reached the Ghat. The body was sent for postmortem.

