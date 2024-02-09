 Madhya Pradesh: Worker Gets Stuck In Machine At Security Paper Mill, Dies In Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Worker Gets Stuck In Machine At Security Paper Mill, Dies In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A junior technician of the Security Paper Mill of the Central Government died in an accident on Thursday when he was cleaning up the roller machine.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 10 am when the technician Prayas Gaur was cleaning up the machine and his hand caught in its coupling.  With the blink of an eye, his belly also got stuck in the machine, sources said, adding that the accident occurred, since the officials failed to take proper safety measures.

After the accident, the angry workers held a demonstration demanding more safety measures in the mill. A senior technician of the mill Manoj Pal alleged that the officers urged the employees to commit irregularities.

If someone refuses to follow officials’ orders, the officials threaten him to give adverse entry in his annual confidential report, Pal said. On getting information, SDOP Parag Saini, TI Ashish Pandey, Tehsildar DS Dhurve with a large contingent of police rushed to the spot.

Sources said Gaur, a resident of Jahajpura village in Sehore district, was a permanent employee of the factory. Saini and Dhurve are probing the case. Meanwhile, the administration has put a ban on the entry of media persons in the mill.

article-image

