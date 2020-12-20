Madhya Pradesh: Women’s employment to be increased in industries: CM

BHOPAL: Employment of women in industries will be increased. A policy will be prepared after holding a discussion with industrialists. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this during the inauguration of a pipe and plates and coil manufacturing unit set up by the Welspun Group at Jamunia Khejda village, in Raisen district, at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

The state government will seriously consider increasing the percentage of women’s participation in industries after consultations with industrialists. Welcoming the move of the Welspun Group to employ about 50 per cent women, he said that the group’s new plant would become a good example of women’s participation.

Chouhan said that the Jamunia region was the second-most important industrial area of Raisen district. Earlier, all industries were set up in Mandideep. But, with industrial development of this area parallel to Mandideep’s, other units will come up in this new industrial estate. Some units have already been set up. There will be positive changes in the economy of this entire region. The Welspun Group proposed investment in 2018 and started production in 2020.