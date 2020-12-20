Madhya Pradesh: Women’s employment to be increased in industries: CM

BHOPAL: Employment of women in industries will be increased. A policy will be prepared after holding a discussion with industrialists. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this during the inauguration of a pipe and plates and coil manufacturing unit set up by the Welspun Group at Jamunia Khejda village, in Raisen district, at a cost of Rs 300 crore.
The state government will seriously consider increasing the percentage of women’s participation in industries after consultations with industrialists. Welcoming the move of the Welspun Group to employ about 50 per cent women, he said that the group’s new plant would become a good example of women’s participation.
Chouhan said that the Jamunia region was the second-most important industrial area of Raisen district. Earlier, all industries were set up in Mandideep. But, with industrial development of this area parallel to Mandideep’s, other units will come up in this new industrial estate. Some units have already been set up. There will be positive changes in the economy of this entire region. The Welspun Group proposed investment in 2018 and started production in 2020.
Chouhan said that, during the corona period, the road map of ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ had been prepared and preparations have been made for overall development through infrastructure, good governance, health, education and employment. The new unit of the Welspun Group is an important step towards fulfilling the resolve of ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’.
Chairmanspeak
Chairman of the Welspun Group Balkrishna Goenka said that, in the next 3-4 years, the group will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people by investing about Rs 10,000 crores in Madhya Pradesh. The Welspun Group is the largest company in the country in the pipeline sector. Women will have an equal share in employment in this unit of Jamunia. Eighty per cent of the company’s products are exported to the world’s leading countries. The Welspun Group is also doing water supply work in the Dewas industrial area. Apart from this, the Welspun Group is also working for women’s empowerment. Rs 50 crore are spent every year on education and health.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)