Madhya Pradesh: Winter setting in with nippy nights, dim days

Bhopal: The residents of Bhopal have begun to feel the chilliness of the ensuing winter, as the dry northerlies have begun to blow across the state capital.

With 8.5°C minimum temperature, Mandla remained the coldest place in the state during the past 24 hours and a large swathe of the state dry.

The nights are so cold, that the residents of the state capital have begun to put on woollens.

Fog hung, though thin, over a few places in the city on Sunday night.

As the days are also not warm, the people have begun to enjoy sunlight.

Driving a two-wheeler without wearing knitwear in the day as well as at night has become difficult.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature in the state capital was 29.3°C, said weather office.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature in the state capital in the past 24 hours was 23.4°C.

The evenings have begun to fall early and the mornings are a little hazy. There will be no major change in the temperature in the next 48 hours.

Cold may intensify after Diwali. The daylight will soon get dimmer and the nights foggier.

The weather office has advised the residents to avoid cold, wear light and loose woollens and cover head, hands and neck properly.

In the meantime, the winged guests have begun to descend on the banks of the Upper Lake. Their number will soon grow.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh power sector employees boycott work to press for five-point demand

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:17 AM IST