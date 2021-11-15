Madhya Pradesh: Western Central Railway reprints invitation cards, kicks off controversy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Controversy erupted after the railway administration’s move to reprint invitation cards for inauguration of upgraded railway station has kicked off a controversy.

The first card printed by Western Central Railway management had names of all public representatives including Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, Congress MLAs Arif Aqueel, Arif Masood, and MJ Akbar.

Sources said some cards were distributed after which top BJP leaders objected to names of MLAs who had opposed renaming Habibganj Railway Station as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. Reportedly, railway minister intervened and cards were reprinted at last hour.

Congress MLA Arif Masood had objected to renaming of Habibganj railway station. Even Digvijaya Singh had termed the exercise of renaming as diversionary tactic of BJP. “This hasn’t come as a surprise at all from BJP government,” said Arif Masood, MLA from Bhopal Central.

Maintaining balance, railway officials later removed names of nine elected representatives that include BJP MLAs as well.

