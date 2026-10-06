Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Rains in Eastern Districts; Slightly Chilling Nights And Warm Days Follow Monsoon Exit

Lake View, Bhopal |

MP Monsoon Withdrawal 2026: Madhya Pradesh is experiencing a distinct shift in weather patterns following the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon on October 3. A cyclonic circulation currently active over the upper regions of the state is keeping the atmosphere dynamic. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal, light rain with thunder and lightning is very likely to occur over Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, extending into Satna, Chitrakoot and Shahdol during the forenoon hours. For the rest of the state today, including major hubs like Indore and Bhopal, bright sunshine and clear skies will dominate during the day, keeping maximum temperatures elevated above 37°C.



Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 7

The atmospheric activity driven by the upper-level cyclonic circulation and western disturbance will continue to influence regional weather patterns. On October 7, light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected to persist across parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh. Districts such as Panna, Maihar, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Singrauli will experience intermittent showers and cloudy skies. In sharp contrast, western and central regions—including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain—will experience dry weather with strong sunshine and clear daytime skies, followed by sharp nighttime cooling.



Weather Forecast for Thursday, October 8

Moving into October 8, the wet spell in the eastern sectors will maintain its presence due to lingering moisture systems. Districts located in the eastern divisions—specifically areas like Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, and Maihar—can expect isolated to scattered light rain and thunderous activity. At the same time, the rest of the state, particularly the western belt, will continue to see clear, sunlit days. Daytime temperatures will remain high, while nighttime lows continue to hover around comfortable and cooler ranges, signaling the gradual onset of early autumn conditions.



Weather Forecast for Friday, October 9

By October 9, the extended spell of localized weather activity is projected to gradually taper off, though residual moisture may keep skies partly cloudy in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh. Most parts of the state will experience a return to stable, clear weather. Daytime sunshine will dominate across major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, with maximum temperatures staying warm. Simultaneously, the nighttime and early morning hours will maintain a chilly edge, with minimum temperatures across the plains continuing to settle on the cooler side.

Warm Days and Chilly Nights in Major Cities

While eastern districts experience localized showers, major urban centers are seeing bright sunshine and clear skies during the day. Daytime maximum temperatures are hovering above 37°C under intense sunlight. However, nights have turned significantly cooler across the state, bringing an early hint of winter chill. Indore recorded the lowest night temperature in the plains at 17.2°C, while other notable minimums included Betul at 17.5°C, Chhindwara at 17.6°C, Pachmarhi at 18°C, and Amarkantak at 18.2°C. Weather experts note that October traditionally balances a mixed trend of heat, rain, and early night chill.