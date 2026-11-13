Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Intensifies, Night Temperature Drops Below 15°C In 20 Cities | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh weather update: The impact of snowfall in the mountains is now becoming visible in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh weather update indicates a steady drop in minimum temperatures across the state, with morning mist also beginning to appear. Night temperatures have fallen below 15°C in 20 cities, signalling the arrival of winter.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Karaundi in Katni recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 10.6°C. Surprisingly, Indore recorded 11.1°C and Bhopal 12.2°C, both colder than Pachmarhi, the state's only hill station, where the minimum temperature was 12.6°C.

MP Weather Forecast: Temperature May Drop Further

Increasing cold: The Meteorological Department has indicated that snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with a western disturbance, will influence weather conditions in the region. The western disturbance may bring rain to Rajasthan's Bikaner division on November 14 and 15.

As a result, northerly winds are expected to become stronger in Madhya Pradesh. The MP temperature forecast suggests that minimum temperatures may drop by another 1–2°C over the next five days, increasing the winter chill.

No rain alert: There is currently no alert for rain or thunderstorms anywhere in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The Madhya Pradesh weather forecast indicates that dry weather will continue across the state. However, a new weather system developing in the third or fourth week of November may bring the possibility of light rainfall.

Gwalior-Chambal to feel stronger cold: From the second half of November, the Gwalior-Chambal region is likely to experience a sharper fall in temperatures due to the direct flow of cold northerly winds.

November Weather in Five Major Cities of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Night temperature may fall to 9–12°C

In November, the Bhopal weather update generally indicates a significant drop in nighttime temperatures. Over the past decade, minimum temperatures in the capital have mostly remained between 9°C and 12°C during this month. A similar trend is expected this year, with temperatures likely to fall further from the second week of November.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bhopal's lowest November temperature was 6.1°C, recorded on November 30, 1941.

November also sees occasional rainfall in the capital. Rain has been recorded three times in the last 10 years. In 1936, Bhopal received more than 5.5 inches of rainfall during November.