Madhya Pradesh: Village panchayats to work on carbon emission reduction

BHOPAL: Now, the village panchayats in the state will also work to reduce carbon emissions, which will become a source of additional income for them, a press release issued here stated.

A detailed discussion has been held in this regard during the meeting of Indore Smart City Limited and panchayat department.

“At Glasgow Environment Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that in ancient times, India gave the world the basic mantra of a right lifestyle. He assured that India will soon try to do something new and good to control carbon emissions. According to this wish of Prime Minister, efforts are being made in this area in the country,” release stated.

Panchayat and Rural Development Department principal secretary Umakant Umrao said, “Efforts are being made all over the world to stop carbon emissions. For this, it is necessary to bring awareness at panchayat level along with corporate sector.”

He said environment-friendly schemes will be implemented to earn carbon credits from schemes implemented by Panchayat and Rural Development Department.

Mainly, these will include solar power in the field of energy efficiency, waste to energy for solid waste management and disposal, compost manufacturing, sewage treatment plants, biogas based projects, animal waste management, cow wood and Govardhan schemes. Large-scale tree plantation, commercial tree plantation, plastic collection and recycling etc are being carried out in a planned manner in the village.

In the first phase, the work will start in some districts. Gradually, work will be done in the entire state. This will provide additional source of income to panchayats from the existing assets. Panchayats will get international recognition for their contribution in environment protection.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:59 PM IST