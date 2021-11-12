Madhya Pradesh: Village muscleman spits in public well to prevent villagers from fetching drinking water

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre case has come to the fore from the village Saloda of Pohri police station where people are not able to fetch water from the government well of the village.

The villagers seem to be aggrieved with one Thakur Karan Singh, who not only spits in the government well, but also abuses women with indecent remarks when they go to the well.

Irked villagers have often knocked the door of the police administration grieving for help, but to no avail.

Earlier, a woman Usha wife of Rameshwar Ojha opposed Karan, irked by which, the latter thrashed her.

She pleaded to the police to lodge a complaint but they turned a deaf ear.

The victim's family met the Superintendent of Police and lodged complaint.

“Thakur, when came to know about it, threatened to kill my entire family,” said Usha.

I have already spoken to the station in-charge. Investigation is on and appropriate action will be taken, said SDOP Niranjan Singh Rajput.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 04:02 PM IST