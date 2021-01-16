Madhya Pradesh: View Raj Jaat from January 19, Bhopal museum to showcase it through photos, costumes, instruments

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya will organise a special exhibition on Raj Jaat from January 19. It is a ritual dedicated to Himalayan goddess Nanda Devi in which large numbers of people take part. Exhibits, photographs, costumes, instruments related to Raj Jaat will be showcased during the exhibition.

Programme coordinator RM Nayal said Roopkund and Hemkund mountain peaks are sacred sites of Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand. Hemavati is mentioned as the Himalayan daughter in Kanopanishad in which Shailputri Nanda has been named Yoga Maya and Shakti Swaroopa. Maa Nanda has also been considered as the one who grants happiness and prosperity. Maa Nanda Devbhoomi is synonymous with the eternal faith of Uttarakhand. This is the reason that names of many rivers, mountain ranges and cities here are named after goddess Nanda.

Maa Nanda is worshiped as Shakti Swaroopa, Maa Parvati. The Nanda Devi fair begins on sixth days of Bhadrapad shukla paksh. Idols are made from banana trees to worship Maa Nanda. Making idols of Goddess begins on saptami, the idol is consecrated on ashtami. A grand fair is also organised in Nanda Devi temple premises during this time. Thousands of people join Raj Jaat.