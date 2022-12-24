Madhya Pradesh: VHP asks schools not to force Hindu students to dress as Santa Claus on Christmas

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Madhya Bharat, in a letter to all the schools on Saturday, has appealed the schools not to force children to dress as Satna Claus without the permission of their parents.

VHP said that it came into notice that students who believe in Sanatan Hindu religion and tradition, are being made Santa Claus in the Christmas Day celebration programs held in the schools. They are also asked to bring Christmas tree.

VHP has dubbed it as an attack on Hindu culture. According to VHP, it is a conspiracy to lure Hindu children to Christianity and cause financial loss to the parents for bringing such dresses and Christmas tree.

"Hindu children should become Ram, Krishna, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir or Guru Govind Singh. All the students should become revolutionary, become a great men, but should not become Santa", said VHP pramukh prant pracharak Jitendra Singh.

Singh further added, “All the schools are requested not to make Hindu children Santa Claus without the permission of the parents and if any school does so, Vishwa Hindu Parishad will take statutory legal action against that school.”