Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek blessings of tribal religious leaders in Chhindwara

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his proposed visit to Chhindwara on March 25, will seek blessings of tribal religious leaders at Anchal Kund Ashram, said the BJP BJP State President VD Sharma on Sunday. The Union minister will thereafter address a massive public rally in PCC chief Kamal Nath’s bastion.

Interacting with media persons in Chhindwara, Sharma said that in the presence of Shah, the party workers will take the resolution of victory in Chhindwara. There is huge excitement among party workers who are eager to script a new history of victory in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, said the BJP chief.

Those who are under the illusion that Chhindwara if hard to win will soon see their illusion breaking, said Sharma.

Congress is not having even a single corporator in Sausar and this is the beginning of a new future of Congress-free state, he added. “BJP will win all seven Assembly seats of Chhindwara along with the Lok Sabha seat with a record margin,” said the BJP chief.

Speaking about the BJP’s Booth Expansion Campaign -2, Sharma said the campaign has started in all 64100 booths of Madhya Pradesh from March 14. Chhindwara has 33 mandals and 1908 booths on which BJP workers are busy in giving fillip to the booth expansion campaign, he added.

Taking on PCC chief Kamal Nath, the BJP chief asked to tell people why he snatched the rights of the poor during his 15 months rule in the state.

BJP is making all out efforts to bring Chhindwara, the bastion of Kamal Nath for years, into its fold in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.