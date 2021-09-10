Madhya Pradesh: Uma urges Diggy to control his tongue

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti has advised Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh to keep his tongue under control.

After having visited Chantaman Ganesh temple in Sehore city on Friday, she told journalists that Singh is not an enemy, but he has no control over his tongue.

He has lost election to Pragya Singh by a huge margin, but he has yet to learn how to shut his mouth, she said. It is because of his language that both Hindus and Muslims dislike him, she added.

Uma Bharti further said that she would again advise Singh, like a sister, to control his tongue which is his real enemy.

About Afghanistan, she said that because India is under a strong Prime Minister, the country should not be scared of Taliban.

She said that the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen Asuddin Owaisi should speak about nationalism else he would harm the Muslims.

She appealed to Owaisi to follow the footsteps of his father who was a strong leader in Hyderabad.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:21 PM IST