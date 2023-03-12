Madhya Pradesh: Two pro-Khalistan suspects held from Rewa

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber cell unit of Gujarat police crime branch arrested two persons suspected to be backed by Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistani group, from Madhya Pradesh, over threats to disrupt the 4th Test match between India and Australia being held in Ahmedabad, officials said on Sunday.

The Gujarat police picked up two accused from Rewa. However, the Gujarat police officers did not share anything with their MP counterparts.

Chaitanya Mandlik, DCP, crime branch, Gujarat police said that the threat was issued using SIM box technology during Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's presence in Ahmedabad on March 9 for the cricket match.

"Cyber Cell has arrested 2 suspects backed by the SFJ from Rewa and Satna over threats to disrupt the Test match. The threat was issued using SIM box technology during PM Modi and the Australian PM's presence in Ahmedabad. Since then the Ahmedabad Crime Branch started tracking the location," said Mandlik.

DCP Mandlik further said that locations were available from different places in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.

"While threats were also given by different fake Twitter handles from Pakistan. Finally, illegal exchanges have been caught from Satna and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

MP-ATS, ADG Adarsh Katiyar told Free Press that they have come to know about the Gujarat police raids in Rewa district. The details are awaited from the Gujarat police, said the officer.