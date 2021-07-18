Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in collision between motorcycle and mini truck in Betul district

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed on Sunday when the motorcycle carrying them was knocked down by a mini truck in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said.

The accident occurred in the morning on the Gehubarsa-Walkheda road under the Athner police station area, an official said.

"A pick-up vehicle with labourers coming from Maharashtra knocked down the bike and ran over the riders, aged 35 and 45, killing them in the accident," said police sub-inspector Kamlesh Raghuvanshi.

A case has been registered, he added.