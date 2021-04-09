Madhya Pradesh: Two-day corona lockdown begins

Bhopal: The 60-hour lockdown has begun in the state. The unusual increase in number of corona cases has forced the government to take such a decision.

The lockdown beginning at 6 pm on Friday will end at 6 am on Monday. Only the emergency services will be allowed in this period.

The government will take a decision on the next lockdown on Monday after reviewing the situation arising out of the corona pandemic. Holidays have already been declared for government offices on Saturday and Sunday to keep the offices closed during the 60-hour lockdown. The collectors have, however, issued different orders for different areas to deal with the local needs.

Besides Chhindwara which has already been placed under nine-day lockdown, Khargon, Ratlam, Betul and Katni will be closed for nine days.

The collectors have been given the authority for taking a decision on the ground of local needs.

Earlier, only a few cities were placed under lockdown on Sundays. Despite that, as the number of corona cases did not decline, the government decided to place all urban and sub-urban areas under two-day lockdown.

The night curfew will continue till April 30. Initially, the corona cases were spreading fast in Bhopal and Indore, but now, it is increasing everywhere in the state.

All these will remain open...

1. Hospitals, medical stores, fever clinics will remain open.

2. Banks and ATMs will remain open.

3. Vaccination will continue.

4. Factories workers will be permitted otherwise.

5. Students appearing for competitive exams, will be permitted.

6. Transportation for Airport and Railway station will be permitted.

7. Milk parlour will remain open from up to 10 am.

8. Bhopal Municipal Corporation will make home delivery vegetable.

9. Authorised person by SDM will make home delivery of grocery items.

10. Home delivery will be ready to eat items. Identity cards will be must.

Closed

1. Grocery shops

2. Gym, Malls, cinema halls, religious places.

3. Pubic movement restricted.

4. Public transport suspended.

Kolar under 9-day lockdown

Kolar and Shahpura police stations in Bhopal have been put under total lockdown for nine days. Such a decision was taken as the number of cases was spiralling in these areas. Markets, petrol pumps, religious places and modes of transport have been closed in these areas which have reported 2,000 active corona cases. As the number of cases has increased in these places, there are chances that the virus may spread to other parts in the city. The district administration will be responsible for supplying essential commodities to the residents in Kolar and Shahpura.