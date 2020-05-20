Madhya Pradesh: Two arrested for taking photos and blackmailing quarantined women labourers in Garhakota

The police have arrested two men who tried to blackmail two women migrant labourers quarantined in a school building in Garhakota of Sagar district. The men threatened them to get into physical relationship with them after clicking their photographs while they were bathing and changing clothes near the hand pump situated in the premises of quarantine centre.

Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said women did not succumb to blackmailing and reached Garhakota police station to narrate the story. The two men Laxman Ladia and Sunil Ladia were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two women migrant labourers who came from Indore facing all odds reached their home in Garahakota for safe living. The two victims one married (23) and her cousin (21) and their other family members reached Garhakota from Indore on May 12.

As per health protocol, they were sent to quarantine centre for 14 days set up in a school building in Garhakota. As daily routine, they took bath at hand pumps situated in the school premises. The two men Laxman Ladia and Sunil Ladia filmed their bathing and cloth changing scenes.

In her report to police, one of the women stated that Sunil Ladia told her that he is village panchayat secretary and took the mobile numbers and other details of her and her sister.

After some time, he messaged the women to reach a farm nearby. He threatened them to circulate their nude photographs on social media if they did not obey. As proof, they sent women’s photographs on their mobile phones.

But instead of succumbing to blackmailing, they went to Garhakota police station and filed the complaint. The police filed the case against accused who were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.