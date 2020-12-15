Madhya Pradesh: Try Muria community’s Erajbala for festivities this season, displayed by Bhopal museum

BHOPAL: Wooden mask, Erajbala, of Muria community in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, is the second Exhibit of the Week of current month. Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, has displayed the exhibit on its social media platforms. The exhibition, which began from Monday, is part of museum’s online series. The length, width and height of the mask collected from Muria community in 1996 by museum are 51.5 cm , 14.5 cm and 9.5 cm respectively.

Museum director Praveen Kumar Mishra said masks are worn by community members on different occasions, which may either be ceremonial or purposive. Constituent material varies depending on the user. Every mask is a representation of a character, whether it may be a demon or a deity.