Madhya Pradesh: Truck crushes 3 labourers, 2 died, 1 sustained injuries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy truck loaded with building construction material crushed three labourers, who were having their dinner on Hamidia hospital premises on Sunday late night.

Two labourers had died on the spot and one sustained serious injuries in the incident. Those who died were identified as Anil Kumar (17), and Surjit Lohar (24). The injured labourer was identified as Mool Chand (18) and he has been admitted in the Hamidia hospital.

All the three labourers were residents of Chhattisgarh and they were working in the ongoing construction of the hospital.

Kohefiza police station in charge Anil Vajpyee said that around 10pm, a loaded-truck lost its control, crushed the labourers and rammed into the other trucks parked on the premises. The driver of the truck left the vehicle and ran away from the spot. The police have confiscated the truck.

Sources, however, said that the incident occured because of the brake failure of the truck.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 03:57 PM IST