Madhya Pradesh: Trident Group makes staffers aware about AIDS

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Trident Limited organised an AIDS awareness camp on the occasion of World AIDS Day on Thursday.

The camp was held under the banner of Swabhiman Ki Muskan. Director of Trident Madhuban Hospital Dr CA Harrison informed the men and women working for the company about how to deal with AIDS.

AIDS does not afflict anyone because of mosquito bite, shaking hands and meeting regularly, said Dr Harrison.

Anyone afflicted with AIDS can live with respect, he said, adding that AIDS generally transmits from one person to another mainly through unprotected sex, injection syringes and through blood-stained blade used by an infected person.

Besides, an AIDS-infected woman can transmit the virus to his children, he said.

A person suffering from AIDS cannot be identified without examination, Dr Harrison said, adding that an AIDS patient slowly loses his immune system.

Nevertheless, the number of AIDS patients has reduced because of awareness raised through various campaigns launched by the government and the voluntary organisation, he said.

Those who took part in the camp put up AIDS-related questions before Dr Harrison.

Project head Mohit Kashyap, sector in charge Deepika Rai, Hemant, Jagdeep, Gaurav Pal, Sneha Sharma and RS Rajput were present at the camp.