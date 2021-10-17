Madhya Pradesh: Tribal people suffer complete power cut from past one month in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Tribal people of Amjhar, Jamnha, Chirapodi village of Shahpura district in Jabalpur facing trouble with the power shortage in the state. They have been living without electricity in the village for the past one month.

The power connection of the entire village was cut because of non-payment of electricity bill.

Bhagwan Das, a local resident says that earlier, the electricity bill was around hundred rupees but now it has increased to thousands. Consumers were not given any extra facilities but high amounts of bills have been charged to them, he added.

Another resident, Saintram Thakur says that the responsible officers have not even visited the area to see how the electricity can be restored in the area. They only have one answer that bill payment was not received.

At the same time, Thakur says that 40 to 50 percent of villagers have paid their bills. The government should take action against those who are not paying the bills. But the electricity board has cut the power of the entire village, he added.

The villagers were suffering from illness because of the heat in the area. They were not able to call an ambulance for help as their phones were discharged.

A woman, Doja Bai, said that she prepared their food before sunset, otherwise she had to light a lamp of kerosene oil.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bargi assembly, Sanjay Yadav said that the Shivraj government failed to manage the work in the state. The farmers are facing trouble because of the electricity bill, and water shortage. The electricity department generates increased bills to the poor farmers and if they are unable to deposit then they cut off the electricity of the whole village, Sanjay added.

Yadav further said that because of the mismanagement, the farmer and the common man are facing problems. Madhya Pradesh is heading towards an emergency. Shivraj ji government has failed to run the government in the state. He should immediately resign from the post, Sanjay added.

At the same time, when the free press tried to talk with Electricity Department officials about the matter, they did not make any remark. None of the officers wanted to talk about power cuts.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Leopard mauls teenage girl to death in front of her father

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:50 PM IST