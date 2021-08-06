Madhya Pradesh: Transfers suspended till August 15 amid flood situation

Bhopal: The transfer process relating to the government employees in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended till August 15 as was decided in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, as per officials.

As per officials, it was decided in the meeting called to discuss the flood situation that the transfers, the deadline for which was fixed up to August 7, should be suspended in view of many districts of the state having been affected by floods.

Chief minister said while he was constantly monitoring the flood situation across the state and the ministers too were assessing the situation in districts. Home minister Narottam Mishra himself joined a rescue operation and he had to be rescued by an Air Force team.

As per official information, the CM said Rs 1.20 lakh each will be given for construction of houses to the flood affected families but before it is materialized, they will be given Rs 6,000 immediately. The affected family can use the amount for renovation or paying house rent.

Rs 4 lakh will be given as ex-gratia in case of deaths. Instructions have been given for proper distribution of food to flood hit families.

CM said, “I visited the flood affected areas in the districts of Gwalior and Chambal divisions. I didn’t ever see such a terrible disaster in my life. Many houses were destroyed in this disaster. Piles of rubble are visible in the affected areas. Food grains and other essential items have been damaged along with household items. Cattle have also been washed away. The infrastructure has also been damaged. Electric transformers and poles have been uprooted.”

-Rs1.2 lakh to be distributed for house construction

-Rs4 lakh to be given as ex-gratia in case of deaths

-Relief to be given from PM Housing Scheme