Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s ‘Sankalp: Safe Tourism’ campaign to begin on Wednesday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is going to launch ‘Sankalp: Safe Tourism’ campaign from August 10 to 25 for women’s safety to mark Raksha Bandhan.

Principal Secretary tourism and culture and managing director of MPTB Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that with the aim of developing more security and ease in the minds of women tourists in tourist places of the state, this Raksha Bandhan, safe tourism campaign Sankalp will be launched.

Some activities like Tourist Raksha Sankalp, Raksha Sutra Bandhan by local women and tourists to service providers, security assurance by giving Bhujariya in Kajaria/Bhujariya festival, installation of Sawan swings in hotels will be done, he said.

Through the district archaeology, tourism and culture promotion council, activities will be conducted in collaboration with voluntary organisations, individuals and institutions associated with tourism enterprises.

A resolution will be made from the people of the state regarding a safe tourist place, through radio and social media. Suggestions will be received through programmes like Safety Talk.

Shukla appealed to all people of the state and persons associated with tourism enterprises, hotel operators, auto and taxi drivers, tour travel operators, guides, local traders, etc. to participate in the campaign enthusiastically.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is already conducting ‘Safe Tourism Scheme for Women’ at 50 tourist places in the state in collaboration with the ministry of Women and Child Development and Tourism. Its purpose is to inculcate a sense of security and ease among women tourists at tourist places of the state so that they can feel the joy during the tour, Shukla said.