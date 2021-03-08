Madhya Pradesh: Tikait roars at Tomar’s bastion, learn to break barricades else you will become a slave

Bhopal: National spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and prominent face of farmers agitation, Rakesh Tikait addressed a kisan mahapanchayat in union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s parliamentary constituency Sheopur on Monday.

Tikait warned the farmers against new farm laws and urged them to oppose them with force. “(Police) Cases will be lodged against you. If you are afraid of these cases better sit at home. You should learn to break the barricades else you will become a slave,” said Tikait in his address.

Farmers arrived in impressive numbers at the venue in Sheopur from adjoining districts on their tractors. Tikait reached Sheopur from Sawai Madhopur in a cavalcade of more than 100 vehicles.

The police directed his cavalcade straight to the venue the mandi ground but stopped farmers coming from Rajasthan on the border only.

Addressing the rally, the BKU leader said that all farmers should unite against the new farm laws and start opposing it tooth and nail. “If you don’t oppose the 3 new Laws then there are other 40 new Laws waiting to be imposed on you. And then you couldn’t do anything,” said Tikait.

The BKU leader has programmes scheduled for Rewa and Jabalpur later this month. In the second phase, Tikait would be addressing farmers’ rallies in Ujjain, Dewas and Raisen districts.