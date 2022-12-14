Madhya Pradesh: TI suspended for dislodging complaint from CM Helpline in Narsinghpur

Gotegaon TI Amit Vilas Dani |

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Town Inspector (TI) has been suspended in a case of forgery in complaints registered on CM helpline number in Narsinghpur on Wednesday. Gotegaon TI Amit Vilas Dani had snatched the phone of a complainant, Abhishek Rai, called the CM Helpline and dislodged his complaint.

The action against Dani was taken by Narsinghpur SP Vipul Srivastava after receiving instructions from the police headquarters. Dani’s suspension comes just days before a petition hearing on a matter against the police station and the TI in question in the MP High Court. The hearing is scheduled for December 16.

What is the petition about?

Abhishek Rai, a resident of Narsinghpur had filed a petition in the court in which he has stated that he complained to the Narsinghpur Collector, exposing a forgery by his relatives Radheshyam and Rakesh Rai who were taking illegal benefits in the Awas Yojana Scheme.

After the complaint, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) had also issued recovery against the two accused. According to the petition, angered by Abhishek’s move, the duo lodged two false reports against him. Later, on May 30, 2022 Abhishek went to the Narsinghpur police station to file a complaint, but his complaint was not registered.

Abhishek then decided to bring forth the truth about the functioning of the Narsinghpur police through the CM Helpline number. This is where TI Amit Vilas Dani comes into the case.

Abhishek has alleged in his petition that the then station in-charge Amit Vilas Dani illegally seized his mobile, misused his position to get the complaint dislodged by calling the CM helpline. Dani further deleted Abhishek’s number from the database.

The single bench of Justice Vivek Aggarwal had directed the Narsinghpur Superintendent of Police to present an explanation in the entire episode on a personal affidavit, which prompted the administration to take this action.

Suspended TI injured in an accident

There is also information that the suspended TI Amit Vilas Dani has met with an accident three days ago. It is being said that he was returning to his Station Ganj, Narsinghpur residence, after completing his duty from Gotegaon, when his car collided with a vehicle. However, he did not sustain any major injury. Since then, he has not been reporting for duty.

