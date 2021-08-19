Madhya Pradesh: Three-pronged plan for rehabilitation in flood affected areas

Advertisement

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday the state government was working on a three-pronged plan under relief and rehabilitation measures in flood affected areas.

CM who was in Gwalior-Chambal region on Thursday made the announcement while interacting virtually with the flood affected people from Sheopur in presence of union minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar.

CM transferred an amount of over Rs 23.19 crore online into the bank accounts of flood affected people.

CM said, “The first task is to provide relief to compensate for the loss of every flood affected family. The second task is the rehabilitation of those whose houses have been destroyed in the flood, by constructing new houses and the third task is the construction of infrastructure destroyed by the flood like roads, power lines, bridges, culverts, hospitals, schools and Anganwadi buildings etc.”

CM said the government formed a task force by joining 12 departments to provide relief to the flood affected people at the earliest.

He said Rs 1.20 lakh was being given for construction of houses, Rs 30000 on the death of milch animals, Rs 25000 on the death of bull, Rs 3000 on the death of goats etc. Along with this, the government would also compensate for the crop loss under the provisions of revenue book of circular (RBC).

He said no stone would be left unturned in providing relief in the flood affected districts of Gwalior-Chambal division and Vidisha district. Every flood victim would be provided assistance. Relief amount and other assistance would ill be provided with complete transparency and seriousness. Sincere efforts were being made to ensure that we provide better support to the suffering people.

The CM said government had so far transferred more than Rs 52 crore into the bank accounts of the flood affected families.

CM directed the collectors of all the affected districts to complete the survey work with complete transparency and seriousness. “Claims and objections should be taken by pasting the survey list on the panchayat buildings. Also, the claims and objections received should be resolved after due hearing, so that everyone is satisfied”, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 11:09 PM IST