Madhya Pradesh: Three local dailies booked for showing inflated circulation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the three newspapers†for showing inflated circulation to get government Advertisement, said the CBI officials, on Thursday.

The case was registered in Jabalpur on October 4 against the publishers/owners of the three newspapers, said the copy of the FIR that the CBI uploaded on its website.

An FIR was registered against the three newspapers in MP- one from Jabalpur and two from Seoni - for allegedly showing inflated circulation numbers to get government advertisements worth lakhs of rupees.

The publishers/owners of the three newspapers have been charged under the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating based on a complaint filed by one Himanshu Kaushal at the CBI's Jabalpur office on August 13, 2021.

The CBI has registered the case under section 120-B 420,468,471 of IPC and 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of corruption act against them.

Kaushal had alleged that on the basis of the forged report of Chartered Accountants with regard to their circulation, these newspapers were receiving advertisements worth lakh of rupees from the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), an agency of the government of India, for the last many years.

The DAVP is now the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC).

The complainant alleged that these three dailies were ësmallí category newspapers, but they registered themselves in the ëmediumí category by falsely showing enhanced circulation, the FIR said.

The advertising rates are different for small and medium categories newspapers and the provision of budget for medium category is approximately double, it added.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:34 AM IST