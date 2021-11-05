e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:36 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Three held for killing pangolin

Ranger Gaurav Saxena said that the accused wanted to sell the flesh of the pangolin after hunting it.
Staff Reporter
Three held for killing pangolin |

Three held for killing pangolin |

Advertisement

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths have been arrested for hunting a pangolin in Bhaganwara area in Barhi region, forest officers said.

They also seized the flesh of pangolin, axes, a bundle of wire and choppers from their possession of the arrested youths.

Ranger Gaurav Saxena said that the accused wanted to sell the flesh of the pangolin after hunting it.

Saxena further said that Rakesh Choudhary, a resident of Manehara village, Ajay Kol, a resident of Bhagatwara and Pramod, a resident of Jhinjhiri village killed a pangolin.

They were planning to sell the flesh of the pangolin in Bhaganwara.

Saxena further said that a team of the forest department arrested the accused and seized the flesh and weapons for hunting from their possession.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, state wins second consecutive league

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal