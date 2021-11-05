Madhya Pradesh: Three held for killing pangolin

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths have been arrested for hunting a pangolin in Bhaganwara area in Barhi region, forest officers said.

They also seized the flesh of pangolin, axes, a bundle of wire and choppers from their possession of the arrested youths.

Ranger Gaurav Saxena said that the accused wanted to sell the flesh of the pangolin after hunting it.

Saxena further said that Rakesh Choudhary, a resident of Manehara village, Ajay Kol, a resident of Bhagatwara and Pramod, a resident of Jhinjhiri village killed a pangolin.

They were planning to sell the flesh of the pangolin in Bhaganwara.

Saxena further said that a team of the forest department arrested the accused and seized the flesh and weapons for hunting from their possession.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:36 PM IST