Madhya Pradesh: Threats to pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma for opposing protest against French President

Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma has allegedly received threats from unidentified people on social media for opposing a recent protest held at Iqbal Maidan against the French President. The State Assembly's Security in a letter to DGP on Sunday sought security for the pro tem Speaker and also action against those who threatened him.

The letter said that the protem speaker's personal secretary reported about the threats received for his recent statement against the protest.

On Thursday, a protest was held at Iqbal Maidan against French President Emmanuel Macron over the controversy about the depiction of the Prophet in cartoons. Congress MLA Arif Masood and around 2000 people who had protested on the day were booked for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

After the protest, speaker Sharma commenting on the gathering said, ‘If someone wanted to protest they can go to France as the issue is related to that country and there is no use of holding the protest in Bhopal’.

Following this statement, Sharma received threats on Facebook from different users, the letter said. He was threatened that he would meet the same fate as that of Hindu Samaj Party president Kamlesh Tiwari, it said, adding that those threatened also used abusive language against him. Tiwari was killed in Lucknow in October last year.

Meanwhile, commenting on the threats, Sharma said, he is a Rambhakt and doesn’t fear anyone and that such threats have no impact on him.