Madhya Pradesh: This poll is not about making or breaking govt but about giving larger message, says ex-CM

BHOPAL: State Congress president Kamal Nath said by-elections are not about making or breaking the government but about sending a larger message on existing unemployment, price rise and deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

Nath stated this during an election rally in Jobat assembly constituency on Monday. Nath said BJP wants to win this election with power and money as they have nothing to mention about development.

“I keep giving account of development works done during my 15-month tenure but Shivraj Chouhan remains silent on works done during his 17-year long tenure,” said Nath.

Loans of more than 31,000 farmers were waived in Alirajpur district. Congress did not discriminate against farmers and waived loans of 27 lakh farmers in first phase, said Nath. He blamed state and central government for price rise of all essential commodities including petrol, diesel and LPG.

Nath further said that unemployment is on a record high. “Shivraj keeps giving false assurances to people but they are never fulfilled. It is time now that people should show him his place and remind him of promises that he has been making for so long,” he added.

He will address public rallies in Burhanpur and Jhirniya in Khargone district on Tuesday. Both places fall under Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:14 PM IST