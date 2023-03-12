e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Third batch of cheetahs to arrive soon, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Chief minister lays foundation stone of Government Medical College and Munjri Comprehensive Irrigation Project in Sheopur on Sunday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that third batch of cheetahs would arrive in Madhya Pradesh soon. To boost the tourism, home stay facility is also being developed.

He was addressing the people after laying foundation stone of Government Medical College and Munjri Comprehensive Irrigation Project in Sheopur on Sunday. He also dedicated Chambal Micro Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 167.58 crore.

He said a history of public welfare work has been scripted in Sheopur. “ I want to promise you that development works will continue in Sheopur,” he added.

He took on Congress by alleging that Kamal Nath turned farmers defaulters by making the false promise of loan waiver. BJP-led state government had announced in the budget to pay the loan interest of defaulter farmers. He also spoke about the new excise policy.

