Madhya Pradesh: Teachers to adopt fun methods in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School teachers in Madhya Pradesh will soon be seen singing and dancing in classrooms. Such activities will be done for the students to make them strong in foundation literacy and numeracy. Special training is being provided to teachers to adopt this kind pedagogy.

One such workshop of resource persons, Mission Ankur, was inaugurated by Director Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanaraju S on Wednesday. He said that all resource group individuals should effectively train the teachers of the districts.

Dhanraju said that just as a significant contribution was made to continue the studies of children during Covid, in the same way everyone would make this campaign a success.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra has started five-day training of District Resource Group at the state level from April 27, 2022, at Institute of Advanced Study in Education and AICUF Training Centre in Bhopal. The participants of the District Resource Group will impart training to field workers in their respective districts regarding Mission Ankur.

Mission Ankur has been started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level Nipun Bharat Abhiyan. The programme included in the new education policy is being run to teach basic literacy and numeracy knowledge to students of classes one to three in an interesting and simple way. Goals are to be achieved under Mission Ankur by 2026.

Under Mission Ankur, foundation literacy will be taught through play to clear the basic concepts in children. Also, a numeracy programme will be specially run to explain the number system. Through play, the urge to learn will increase among children.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022