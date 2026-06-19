Madhya Pradesh Teachers Assigned To Census Work Transferred In Violation Of Rules

Madhya Pradeshteachers Assigned To Census Work Transferred In Violation Of Rules | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations of irregularities have surfaced in the transfer process of teachers by the Tribal Affairs Department, with several teachers currently engaged in census-related duties reportedly transferred despite existing government guidelines prohibiting such moves.

The department has come under scrutiny for allegedly transferring teachers who are assigned to census work. Government instructions state that employees engaged in census duties should not be transferred until the completion of the census process, yet administrative transfer orders have reportedly been issued.

Earlier, the Directorate of Public Instruction had also asked district authorities to upload details of all teachers involved in census work to avoid discrepancies during the transfer process.

Several women teachers from Balaghat district have allegedly been transferred nearly 600 km away to districts such as Alirajpur and Anuppur. Similarly, teachers from Indore district, including Vishnu Shrivas, Swati Sonwane, Seema Joshi, and Sanjay Deshpande, were transferred despite being assigned census duties.

Some of them are also reportedly involved in pending court cases related to earlier transfer disputes. Teachers organisations allege that the department ignored established norms and transferred employees without considering census responsibilities and personal circumstances.

Transfer ban for census workers until 2027

According to the order issued on May 27, employees assigned to census work will not be transferred until February 2027 as per the directives of the General Administration Department.