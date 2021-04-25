Madhya Pradesh: Task force to be set up to check blackmarketing of oxygen, Remdesivir

Bhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra has asked police officers to set up a task force to stop the blackmarketing of oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir vials. Mishra issued the above order at a meeting of police officers at the headquarters on Sunday.

The home minister reviewed the arrangements for dealing with the second wave of the corona pandemic. At the meeting, Mishra was informed that 1,850 members of the staff of the police, Home Guards and SAAF had been afflicted with Covid-19. Seventy-two policemen have lost their lives because of the pandemic. Mishra asked the senior officers to help the family members of those policemen.

Eleven cases have been registered in connection with the blackmarketing of Remdesivir vials. When Mishra was informed about the incidents of fights erupting between doctors and the relatives of patients, he ordered deployment of more policemen on the hospitals’ premises. There should not be any incident of misbehaviour with the doctors and medical staff, Mishra said.