Madhya Pradesh: Storehouse for agro-solutions to be set up in Malthaun

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 1000-MT capacity storehouse has been approved for Marketing Association for agro-solutions in Khurai, official sources said on Tuesday.

Commissioner of cooperatives department and registration approved the setting up of the storehouse after the recommendations of Minister for Urban Development and Housing, Bhupendra Singh Thakur.

As part of the store house, there will be an office, a retail counter shop for sale of fertiliser centre, a guard, besides a WBM road will be constructed.

According to a circular issued by the office of the commissioner of cooperatives department, Malthaun has been selected as one of the sites for construction of the unit because land was available for Thakur’s efforts.

Thakur said that it was an important development for the prosperity of the people of Khurai. He further said that it would help the farmers of the area to store and to sell their produce.

Three irrigation projects, which have already begun will increase the income of farmers because they will be able to irrigate their farmlands in a big way, Thakur said.

Observer takes info on poll-related work

The Election Commission has appointed a retired IAS officer Krishna Kumar Gautam as observer for revision of voter’s list and photo identity cards for the ensuing local bodies’ elections.

Gautam inspected the work at the centres in Sagar, Rehli, Devri and Kesli.

He also visited the government Lal School, Maharani Lakshmi ward 1, polytechnic college.

He also took feedback on the number of forms, objections and claims, duplicate list of names and verification list.

People urged to give feedback on cleanliness

The demolition squad of the municipal corporation checked whether the handcart pullers and shopkeepers running their businesses on the road from Apsara Talkies to the railway station are using dustbins.

Those who did not keep dustbins were advised to keep wet and dry waste separately.

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner RP Ahirwar appealed to all the residents, educational institutions and the shopkeepers to give proper feedback on cleanliness.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:35 PM IST