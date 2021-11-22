Madhya Pradesh: State Tourism Development Corporation bosses join cake-mixing ahead of Xmas, New Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) organised a cake-mixing ceremony at Palash Residency Hotel in the city on Monday as part of preparations for Christmas and New Year.

The MPTDC managing director S Vishwanathan and additional managing director of Tourism Board Shilpa Gupta who dressed as chefs, took part in the ceremony.

Different types of dry fruits (cashew nuts, almonds, walnuts, raisins, orange peels, mango peels, lemon peels, figs and tutti-frutti etc) were mixed with honey, dry ginger, nutmeg, lentils, sugar powder. The mixture will be stored for about 4-6 weeks in a jar, which adds to flavour and taste of the ingredients. This mixture will then be used to bake Christmas plum cake on December 23-24.

Vishwanathan told media persons that MPTDC aims to promote tourism in all locations. “The cake-mixing ceremony is organised so that tourists who come to our locations can enjoy the cake during Christmas and New Year Day,” he remarked.

It is a European tradition dating back to 17th century. It is now popular all over the world. For past two decades, many leading hotel chains in India have been organising cake-mixing ceremonies. Vishwanathan said plum cake will be served to guests at Palash Residency Hotel of during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Corporation general managers Keshavrao Shad, Ajit Bhaskar, company secretary Sandesh Yashlah, regional manager Ajay Sharma, senior manager of Palash Residency Ajay Srivastava, Wind and Waves senior manager CB Singh, senior manager of Lake View Residency Vipin Katare, manager of Sair Sapata Wasim Khan, manager of Picnic at Kerwa Arun Mishra were present.

