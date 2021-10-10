Madhya Pradesh: State sees eight new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,614 on Saturday with the addition of eight cases, while one fatality pushed the toll to 10,523, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 7,81,984, leaving the state with 107 active cases, he said.

With 60,369 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in MP went up to 1,90,70,160, the official added.

A total of 6,51,96,835 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP including 2,21,884 on Saturday, an official release said.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:31 AM IST