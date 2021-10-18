e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:59 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State records five new COVID-19 cases; active count at 84

The recovery count stands at 7,82,077, leaving the state with 84 active cases.
PTI
Corona Virus |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The coronavirus infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,684 on Sunday with five fresh cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523 as no fatality was reported during the day, he said.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,077, leaving the state with 84 active cases.

With 48,672 samples being examined during the day, the overall test count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 1,95,09,181, the official added.

An official release said that 6,60,91,249 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 14,972 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,684, new cases five, death toll 10,523 (no change), recoveries 7,82,077, active cases 84, number of tests so far 1,95,09,181.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:59 AM IST
