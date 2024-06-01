Madhya Pradesh: State Culture Dept Yet To Announce Annual Grant For Past Two Financial Years, Cites Model Code Of Conduct Reason For Delay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state culture department is yet to announce annual grant for the past two financial years, creating difficulties for artistes.

The department sanctions and gives annual grant to social, cultural and literary organisations in the state to conduct activities. Two months have passed in the current financial year 2024-25 but the department is yet to announce grant for financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

This has paralysed hundreds of organisations who depend on grants for their activities. It has also affected artistes who get work through these institutions.

Artistes say department has held Model Code of Conduct for Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha election responsible for the delay. 'I can't understand how elections and grants are connected. Moreover, the fact that elections are due was known to everyone. The department could have ensured that grants were announced before MCC came into force,' said director of The Rising Society of Art and Culture, Preeti Jha Tiwari.

She said delay in sanctioning of grants affected their work. 'It is our right and we should get it in time,' she said, adding that that due to MCC, no cultural events were organised by government in November and December last year and from April to June this year. 'That has also affected artistes who are dependent on artistic skills for making a living,' Tiwari added.

Koshish Natya Sanstha's Saroj Sharma said they halted their production for want of grant. 'There are many artistes who don't have any other source of income. What are they supposed to do?' Sharma added.

Nitin Tejraj of Nirantar Theatre Group wondered why announcement had been withheld when the committee appointed for recommending grants already did its job.

Bishna Chauhan' of Sagar Guncha Natrang Cultural Evam Welfare Society said situation was frustrating. 'The rent of auditoriums has increased. We have to give the fee of all the artistes who are associated with my theatre group. What will we do? How would we survive?' she asked.

Will clear by mid-June

The grants for both the years (2022-23 and 2023-24) have been approved and are pending for clearance with Treasury. The delay has been mainly due to enforcement of Model Code of Conduct first for Vidhan Sabha and then for Lok Sabha. I am hopeful that we will announce grants for both the years by middle of June. --- NP Namdeo, director, culture