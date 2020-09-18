Madhya Pradesh: State capital reports single-day spike of 294 positives; tally breaches 15,000 mark

Bhopal: State capital reported single day spike of 294 positives on Friday taking its tally to 15,456 and death toll to 344.

CM House reported one positive while Raj Bhavan police reported two more positives. Vidhan Sabha reported three more positives.

Gandhi Medical College(GMC) reported five positives. JP Hospital reported two positives. JK Hospital campus reported one doctor positive.

Two positives reported in Char Imli. Similarly, Rivera Township reported two positives in the same family.

E-7, Arera Colony, reported five positives and three of them are in same family. E-2, Arera Colony reported one positive.

Four positives have been reported in same family in Comfort Enclave, Ayodhya Nagar. Indus Town reported five positive members in same positive in same family.

74-Bungalow reported seven positive and three of them are in same family while the other two are in different family and others are from different sections.

7th Battalion Jahangirabad reported one positive. SSB Centre reported two positives. Raj Bhavan (Police) reported two positives. Hawk Force (Bhadbhada), RPF police station and thana Bagsewania reported one positives each. CISF (Piplani), CISF (Govindpura) and CRPF (Bangarasia) reported one positive each. SBI LHO reported two positives.

Ruchi Life Escape reported one positive. Vaishali Nagar reported two positives. Chanakyapuri (Chuna Bhatti) reported seven positives in same family. New Market reported three positives.

Amoni Village (Sukhi Sewania) two positives and SAGE University (Jagaria khurd) reported one positive.

Bijli Colony reported two positives in same family. MLA Rest House reported one positive. South TT Nagar reported two positives in same family. Comfort Heritage (Ayodhya Nagar) reported three positives in same family. Fortune Kasturi reported three positives. CTO Bairagarh reported three positives and two are in same family. Two positives in same family in One-tree Hills colony.